BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Biohacker's Guide to Living Fully for Every Beat 🎙️ Dr. Torkil reveals "the best" HRV wearable
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 7 months ago

I interview Dr. Torkil Færø, the author of the most recent (and, in my opinion, approachable and actionable) book on heart rate variability, The Pulse Cure. He's a Norwegian doctor with over 100,000 patient consults under his belt, one of the top Biohackers in his country, an "octo-glot" (a word I just invented for someone who speaks 8 languages), and he's on an expert consultant for our new flagship program, Anakainōsis.


HRV may seem nerdy and complicated, but one thing is guaranteed when you start self-quantifying it; unexpected edifying findings. You'll quickly learn some surprising things about how the way you eat, drink, sleep, exercise, socialize, or work impacts the state of your autonomic nervous system and with it, your energy reserves, health, and - ultimately - your longevity. Whether you've just heard of HRV or you're well-acquainted with it, this book will guide you to the health transformation that awaits when start measuring what's now so easy and affordable to measure.


0:51 About Dr. Torkil

4:55 Life lessons from his time serving as a doctor in wartorn Angola

11:47 What did the Angolans have that we lack in the developed Western world?

13:20 Jedi mind trick for stress

15:25 Memento mori lifehack

18:13 My mindblowing flowstate experience with HRV training

23:00 HRV: The pragmatic Biohacker's metric

22:36 Unexpected edifying findings

24:30 Breathwork a surprisingly potent Biohack

30:37 "No free will" DISPROVEN by breathwork

34:23 The best HRV wearable - with NO subscription service!

38:38 Wearables vs HRV smartphone camera apps

40:12 "Toxic comparison" to others

51:38 Exercise beats the hell out of therapy for mental health?

56:13 Inflammaging - is HRV training the cure?

1:01:31 Biofeedback devices: Continuous glucose monitors vs HRV wearables

1:06:09 The biohacker is pragmatic not puritanical

1:10:25 The greatest challenge of the avaricious: slowing down

1:13:09 The booze question

1:18:07 The nicotine question: a case of bio-individuality

1:23:05 About the new Anakainōsis program


Read book review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Pulse-Cure

Order book 📖 The Pulse Cure

https://amzn.to/4gkrKuv

Keywords
healthinterviewlife lessonsstresslongevitybiohackingfree willheart rate variabilityhrvlimitless mindsetbreathworkflowstatesmart watchesanakainosisdr torkilthe pulse cureinflammagingtoxic comparisonself qualification
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy