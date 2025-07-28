Evidence of Giants MiX by TPQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
::::::::check also the video: old news articles found about giants
https://www.brighteon.com/3f0ed4b1-159b-45e3-b9bc-019b821ef99f
these bones are everywhere , ofc authorities will hide them because it does not go hand in hand with the indoctrinations and false educations
Note: Dinosaurs are fake , check the video in the link under about debunking dinosaurs
https://www.brighteon.com/2d0d357f-40a6-44c2-b571-82950af73e34
Giants have existed in the past, the first creations were giants and afterwards the tribes of Aad and Thamud, all mentioned in the Qur'an
every time proof gets hidden then the holy scriptures become less believable, this is how devils condemned to hell using humans, think and work,
00:00Giant found in a Cave in Thailand
05:50Pictures of Giants Found
06:37Giants in Sardinia Italy Documentary