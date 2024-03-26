🎭 NBC hosts are outraged over hiring of Ronna Rino 🎭 Innmates running the Asylum? 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss how liberal TV personalities at NBC are upset over the network hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor. This is a circus, the stage set with chameleons that are the true election deniers. Enjoy the show. 🎪🍿