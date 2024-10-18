⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12–18 October 2024)

From 12 to 18 October, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out 36 group strikes by high-precision weapons as well as attack drones to hit Ukrainian defence industry enterprises which provided the AFU with power facilities, as well as infrastructure of military airfields, production shops, and storage areas of UAVs.

In addition, ammunition and materiel depots, temporary deployment areas of enemy servicemen, AFU formations, and foreign mercenaries have been hit.

Over the week, Sever Group of Forces has been eliminating AFU formations in Kursk region.

Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery have inflicted fire damage to AFU manpower of one tank brigade, six mechanised brigades, three air assault brigades, one marine brigade, five territorial defence brigades, and two national guard brigades. In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, Russian troops have hit units of one motorised infantry brigade, one jaeger brigade, one air assault brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

▫️Over the week, in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces the AFU lost over 2,745 troops, 23 tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, 69 armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one Swedish-made CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, four multiple-launch rocket system launchers, 75 motor vehicles, and 29 field artillery guns. Five ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Zapad GOFs advance of enemy defences during the week and liberated Nevskoye (LPR). Russian troops have inflicted fire damage on one tank brigade, five mech'd brigades, one assault brigade, three territorial defence brigades, and two national guard brigades. 25 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 3,150 troops, three tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, including four U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 38 motor vehicles, and 21 field artill guns, including five 155-mm SP'd artill systs and howitzers. In addition, five electronic and counter-battery warfare stations and 21 field ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs have liberated Maksimilyanovka (DPR). Russian troops have delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of 7 mech'd brigades, one motorised infantry brig, two infantry brigs, one assault brig, one air assault brig, two airmobile brigs of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs. 23 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU were up to 5,080 troops, four armoured fighting vehics, 24 motor vehics, and 22 field artill guns, 11 of them were made by NATO member-states. Four electronic warfare stations and 14 field ammo depots have been eliminated.

▫️Tsentr GOFs have liberated Mikhaylovka and Krasny Yar (DPR). Russian troops have inflicted fire damage on seven mechanised brigs, one motorised infantry brig, two infantry brigs, one air assault brigade, one airborne brig of the AFU, one marine brig, two territorial defence brigs, and two nat'l guard brigs. 59 counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments have been repelled.



Over the week, AFU losses up to 3,350 troops, 13 armoured fighting vehics, including two French-made VAB armoured personnel carriers, three U.S.-made HMMWV and two Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehics. 27 motor vehics and 18 field artillery guns have been eliminated.



▫️Vostok GOFs have liberated Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg). Russian troops have delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of one mech'd brig, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, four territorial defence brigs, and one nat'l guard brig. 7 counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments have been repelled.



AFU losses up to 790 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and 33 motor vehics. 3 155-mm French-made Caesar & 3 Polish-made Krab SP'd artill systs have been eliminated.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have engaged units of three mech'd brigs, one infantry brig, one marine brig, and three territorial defence brigs.

AFU losses up to 380 troops, 40 motor vehics, & 7 field artill guns. Two electronic and counter-battery warfare stations & 8 field ammo depots have been eliminated.



▫️AD facilities have shot down two Neptune long-range guided missiles, two French-made Hammer aerial bombs, 29 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles as well as 374 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️Over the past week, 48 UKR servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,793 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,735 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,476 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,363 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,392 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.