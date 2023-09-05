Culture War | Guest: Mark Hancock | Trail Life USA | Boys can Escape Boy Scouts’ Woke Indoctrination | Christ Centered | Boy Focused

Moms on a Mission talk with Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA. Mark discusses his background and how he transitioned from an entrepreneurial career to one of ministry. He shares how he was on the ground floor of establishing Trail Life USA with other men who wanted an alternative to the Woke Boy Scouts of America when they changed their policy back in 2015 allowing homosexual men to be troop leaders. Since a group of men founded the organization, they say the founder is really Jesus Christ. He tells how boys are made by God differently than girls and therefore require different training. Mark touches on how even the dads connect and form a camaraderie with each other. Their sister organization is American Heritage Girls. He concludes by discussing his book, “Why Sit Here Until We Die?”.





Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

https://www.traillifeusa.com/





Why Are We Sitting Here Until We Die?

https://a.co/d/gjaVUy3





2 Kings 7:3





Facebook: Trail Life USA

X (formerly Twitter): Trail Life USA

Instagram: @TrailLife





www.momsonamission.net



