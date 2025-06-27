BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

is RFK Jr Priming your for the Mark of the Beast Tech?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
426 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
217 views • 2 months ago

Remember, you'll be the cell phone by 2030.   RFK Jr is pushing iron mixed with clay / bio digital convergence via health wearables and his recent bio tech post.   All for your health which should be called hellth.   The end goal, brain to computer Ai interface (hive mind) and the MOTB system.  First they hook you on the cell phone, next, tech on you and the final stage is tech in you.  VCAST covers the forty thousand foot view of healthcare wearable agenda.   How could this be used to alter thoughts, feelings and behaviors via UBI, Microsoft's 666 patent, Stargate Ai / Palantir, nano tech optogenetics, social credit / carbon trackers and more.   Why are people getting sores from Apple Watches?  What a script to control you in this beast system.    The VCAST as well covers MOTB money moves on the block chain and creepy Elon Musk (False Prophet?) tweets.   I went on a rant for we have been warning about this for four years..

Keywords
mark of the beastend of daysmotbgraphene oxidesjwellfirefinal days reportare we in the end of days
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy