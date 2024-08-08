Fundraiser: A new video editing computer for The Ambidextral Gunfighter channel

IndieGoGo Computer Workstation Fundraiser

https://igg.me/at/ambgun/x/37991643#/





Since 2018 when I picked up this little 8gb, i3 Thinkpad, I’ve produced over 400 videos landing over 4 million total views.





AmbGun has replaced the keyboard and shuffled through several terrabytes of SD card storage over the years.





The Thinkpad 13 will not support updated versions of our video editing software and is suffering many crashes lately…editor freezes losing work or the keyboard stops working and I have to switch to a bluetooth keyboard.





There have been more than a few times where I have a few spare minutes to do some editing and with editor freezes and keyboard issues, I come away with nothing accomplished.





On some large projects, simply splitting a clip results in 10 seconds of waiting. My videos typically have a lot of cuts like that.





Monetization of long videos covers some of the costs of running AmbGun. Shorts…Minuteman Reviews..my most popular format gets very little from monetization…especially as gun content.





Coming up on 20,000 subscribers and I really need to switch to a more capable notebook for editing.





If AmbGun content has benefited you and you have discretionary funds to help, please consider supporting my Indiegogo fundraising campaign.





Those who contribute will have their name, business, or favorite quote added to the description of every AmbGun video produced with the new machine.