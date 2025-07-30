BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - The Cure is in the Kitchen: A Guide to Healthy Eating by Dr. Sherry A. Rogers
32 views • 1 month ago

Dr. Sherry A. Rogers' book "The Cure is in the Kitchen: A Guide to Healthy Eating" explores the transformative potential of the macrobiotic diet—a rigorous, nutrient-dense lifestyle focused on whole grains, vegetables, and beans, designed to address severe health conditions, including terminal illnesses. Inspired by Michio Kushi’s success in guiding patients to recovery, Rogers investigates the diet’s structured, two-phase approach: a strict initial healing phase tailored to individual needs, followed by gradual dietary expansion as health improves. Key principles include detoxifying fat stores (where toxins accumulate), thorough chewing, avoiding late meals, and balancing nutrients like magnesium and chromium. Rogers underscores the diet’s ability to normalize conditions like diabetes and hypertension but cautions against prolonged restrictive phases without supervision. She also highlights complementary practices, such as walking barefoot and wearing natural fabrics, to enhance healing. While acknowledging macrobiotics isn’t a universal cure, Rogers presents compelling testimonials and medical evidence of its life-changing benefits, emphasizing self-reliance and environmental harmony as pillars of wellness.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
