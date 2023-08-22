Riccardo Bosi: What Next?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights: Where We Are
* Get ready and buckle up.
* We anticipate 6-8 weeks of discomfort/upset.
* July & August have been extraordinary in terms of revelations; more (shocking) things are coming.
* The new ‘variant’ is fake.
* We must stand up and stand together.
* Priorites: save the kids, economy and electoral system.
* We must follow the rule of law — and focus on the great labors of peace.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Update And Q&A With Riccardo Bosi (21 August 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3a0dkq-australiaone-party-update-and-q-and-a-with-riccardo-bosi-21-august-2023.html