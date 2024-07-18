Graham and John speak with Dr Brian Hooker...

Tonight on Club Grubbery.

One of the brave people who exposed the link between autism and childhood vaccines joins us with a powerful message.

He has been threatened, dismissed and cancelled because of his research.

That tells us that he may well be "over the target."

Dr Brian Hooker is a gentle man with a powerful warning that must not be ignored.

This means nothing unless you share it.

For more info in Australia go to myinformedchoice.com.au

You just couldn't make this stuff up.

God bless.

Hoody and Johnny.