BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Graham and John speak with Dr Brian Hooker...
Club Grubbery Media
Club Grubbery Media
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 10 months ago

Tonight on Club Grubbery.

One of the brave people who exposed the link between autism and childhood vaccines joins us with a powerful message.

He has been threatened, dismissed and cancelled because of his research.

That tells us that he may well be "over the target."

Dr Brian Hooker is a gentle man with a powerful warning that must not be ignored.

This means nothing unless you share it.

For more info in Australia go to myinformedchoice.com.au

You just couldn't make this stuff up.

God bless.

Hoody and Johnny.

Keywords
healthvaccinesbrianhooker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy