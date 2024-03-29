Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 28, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2247 - Can turmeric help with depression and stress? -Can alcohol cause brain issues? -What is going to happen with the solar eclipse? -Is the Baltimore bridge collapse a false flag? -Why is there no satellite imagery of Antarctica? -Does turmeric help the brain against fluoride poisoning? -Are the fast food restaurants you eat at using meat that are full of antibiotics? -Has Gen Z been set up to be lazy and not use reasoning skills? -Can stimulates cause weakening of the heart? High energy fun show!