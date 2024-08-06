BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KEIR STARMER'S ☭ NEW PRESS SECRETARY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
95 views • 9 months ago

Best clips from Season 1 of In Living Color.; the OG title is "In Living Color : United Negro Scholarship Fund", but we're installing this guy as Prime Sinister Keir Starmer's new press secretary, a la Jennifer Psaki, Anthony Blinken and Karine Jean-Pierre


DID YOU HEAR THAT WORD SALAD HE WHIPPED UP?


Was listening to Mr White Tuber and frens discuss the actions proposed after allowing #LONDONISTAN to occur [VfB saw this coming in 2008] and then to attempt to hide the identity of the murderer of 3 little girls [among others maimed], a machete nigger by the name of Axel Rudakubana, by claiming 'he was born there'


What Keir said were FIGHTING WORDS, as Mr White Tuber brilliantly pointed out; calling the response to their scumbaggery "far-right thuggery" is a blatant call to incite actual hatred...and it's going to backfire spectacularly


The GDL anticipated and have disseminated enough information; nothing you jerkoffs do is going to stop us


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcclnbZs4LM


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: http://giphy.com/gifs/animated-color-living-12pSZqs3apStBS/fullscreen

Keywords
scumbaggerykeir starmermulti pronged attackmulti pronged offensivein living colorfighting wordsunited negro scholarship fundrace traitorfar right thuggery
