BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Restoring our Planet by Gifting Orgonite Globally
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 09/10/2023

 Sharon is back to continue the discussion on Orgone energy as a solution to weather warfare and mind control. Orgonite gifting is a solution to frequency control over weather, climate and the human mind. Sharon reminds us that cellphones can alter and insert thoughts as well as deliver fear porn and radiation and offers solutions and advice on how we can hardwire our homes for better health and clearer minds. By breaking down DOR energy we can restore our planet to the balanced garden planet it originally was. The planet is intelligently designed for rain to water the land. Sharon also talks about how DOR creates armoring, such as how plants in deserts develop think outer layers and spines. DOR also armors us emotionally, as Reich stated, we need to overcome the inner emotional desert to overcome the outer. Parasites eventually kill their hosts, so it is incumbent on us to destroy them which can be done by gifting orgonite near the cell towers that grid our planet.

website: https://www.thechembow.com

blog: https://thechembow.tumblr.com/

coupon code for 10% off tactical orgonite for the rest of the summer: SUMMERTIME10

Keywords
mind controlweather warfaremkultraorgoniteorgone energyglobal agendathe chem bowshanon daphna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy