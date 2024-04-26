Why Jesus is NOT a Religion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God is not attended by human hands and therefore does not need man's religions. God does everything which includes saving everybody, each through hand crafted personal experiences, through the death for sin, the entombment, and resurrection of Christ Jesus.
ORIGINAL Link: https://youtu.be/-LzVju2ccBQ?si=mfocnsr9zUxlrSyr