Russian 'Cossack' Volunteers from the Don Brigade - Pray with these words - Before Leaving for Battle

Blessing before they go to war.
Cossack volunteers from the Don Brigade pray with the words:
☦️"O Lord, save Thy people and bless Thine inheritance, grant victory to Orthodox Christians over their enemies." 🙏
