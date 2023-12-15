Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian 'Cossack' Volunteers from the Don Brigade - Pray with these words - Before Leaving for Battle
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
289 views
Published 2 months ago

Blessing before they go to war.

Cossack volunteers from the Don Brigade pray with the words:

☦️"O Lord, save Thy people and bless Thine inheritance, grant victory to Orthodox Christians over their enemies." 🙏

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket