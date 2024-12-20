Understanding True Salvation: More Than Just Traditions

In this episode, we talk about the true meaning of salvation and how it goes beyond church traditions like confirmation and tithing. We reflect on the message of the song 'Jesus Paid It All' and the importance of being born again through faith in Jesus Christ. The speaker also discusses the crucial role of giving and supporting the church to keep it thriving. Tune in to understand the real path to salvation and how you can ensure your place in the Kingdom of Heaven. Don’t miss it!



