The Rivers - Don't Go After Me

This sounds like a love song, but isn't. I turned it into one for the music video though. It's edited from The Strange Love Of Martha Ivers (1946) starring Lizabeth Scott and Van Heflin.

The film was directed by Lewis Milestone with Cinematography by Victor Milner and is in the public domain.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Strange_Love_of_Martha_Ivers

Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham

Song produced by Simon Tong





More info on the song / music video here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/