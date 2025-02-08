The Rivers - Don't Go After Me

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This sounds like a love song, but isn't. I turned it into one for the music video though. It's edited from The Strange Love Of Martha Ivers (1946) starring Lizabeth Scott and Van Heflin.
The film was directed by Lewis Milestone with Cinematography by Victor Milner and is in the public domain.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Strange_Love_of_Martha_Ivers
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham
Song produced by Simon Tong
More info on the song / music video here: