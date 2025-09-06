Berlin lawmakers are preparing us for war with Russia, Says MP Alexander King

'They want hospitals to be ready to support 100 casualties PER DAY'

Adding:

🚨 POLISH FARMERS BLOCK KEY BORDER CROSSING WITH UKRAINE

The Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint is currently closed to truck traffic in a protest that could last at least six hours.

The traffic jam is massive:

👉 Over 680 trucks are stuck in a queue waiting to LEAVE Ukraine





👉 Another 100 are lined up trying to ENTER from Poland





The roadblock is the latest escalation in a nationwide protest that began in February, with farmers demanding:

🟧 An end to duty-free Ukrainian agricultural imports

🟧 More support for Polish livestock farming

🟧 Rejection of the European Union’s Green Deal