EPOCH TV | Biden Admin Reportedly Smuggled 100K Illegal Migrants Into US | Crossroads

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Cross Roads with Josh Philipp: Biden Admin Reportedly Smuggled 100,000 Migrants Into US Through Hidden Parole Pathway | EPOCH TV
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/HiddenMigrationYT
The Biden admin is being accused of manipulating loopholes within the parole system to facilitate migrants entering the country. As a consequence, 100,000 migrants have reportedly entered the US through this hidden parole pathway.
This is as the administration released more than 1,300 criminal illegal aliens in a single month, according to recently disclosed statistics.