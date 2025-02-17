Get Off My Lawn, Deep State!

Freedom on Deck believes President Trump has total authority over his own executive branch. Stay in your lane, judicial branch! The “permanent” administrative state MUST GO! Also, anything created by AI must be labeled as such. Tony DeAngelo & Dan Deluz join us.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/

Email Chet at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

How to Win Debates: https://cvberton.substack.com/p/how-to-win-debates

Alpha Eye – novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alpha-Eye-CV-Berton/dp/B08YQMC1RX/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&sr=8-1

Beyond the Parallel – short stories available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Parallel-Helene-Berton/dp/B0DK9Z39X6/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1

See Yahweh is My God website: https://yahmygod.com/



