West Seeks New Narrative to Frame Failing Ukraine

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for December 17, 2023…
- Russian forces continue mounting pressure along the line of contact, executing a war of attrition grinding down Ukraine’s manpower and its Western sponsors’ military resources;
- Ukrainian lawmaker admits Ukraine is running out of ammunition and unable to respond to Russian firepower;
- The Western media now admits Ukraine’s cross-river “offensive” in Kherson is an abject failure;
- US military officials now admit that even with continued US support, Ukraine could still lose;
- A search for a “new” strategy for Ukraine requires ignoring the fundamental (and unsolvable) problems Ukraine and its Western backers have;
- The Western media is rebuilding its narrative regarding Ukraine, suggesting victory is not possible, but improving Ukraine's position ahead of negotiations may be;
- West is still pinning hope on "wonder weapons" including the F-16;
Mirrored - The New Atlas
