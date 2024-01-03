Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel During ESPN Interview On Epstein Client List
-------------
Jimmy Kimmel goes scorched earth on Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein list speculation
“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12,” Kimmel tweeted.
https://nypost.com/2024/01/02/sports/jimmy-kimmel-rips-aaron-rodgers-after-jeffrey-epstein-speculation/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.