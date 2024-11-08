BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Google Fi BEST Prepaid Cell Phone Internet Data Service INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL Review #wisebuyreviews
18 views • 7 months ago

https://g.co/fi/r/J2E5RJ to sign up with the $60 coupon - Here is the $60 Free Signup Credit Coupon Code: J2E5RJ (see the Terms and Conditions for offer details)


In this video I talk about my long-term use review of the Google Fi gogolefi cellular and 4g 5g LTE cellular internet service that works internationally, is prepaid and comes up to 4 free data sim lines which you can use with an iPad or laptop. No Credit check or social required and allowed international calling and works in 200 countries across the world. Tested in real life in Amsterdam, Madrid, and even Russia to work pwerfectly. Watch the video for tips and tricks to using the service.


The stuff I recommend are amazon affiliate links.


- iPhone 11 Pro (unlocked premium) - I recommend the renewed premium as it has a year warranty when it is the premium not nust renewed - https://amzn.to/4hIjR2E

The last greatest 4g non-5g Apple phone I can recommend and use myself

- iPad Pro 2nd Geneartion - https://amzn.to/3Azbp5a

This is the latest iPad pro generation before they switched over to 5g. This is the 4g LTE non-5g version which I recommend

- VIDEO Recorded on DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo - https://amzn.to/3CwFm6o - I love the sound quality the wireless mike has, so you may want to check it out for your youtube channel!


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube: https://youtu.be/1ZQajbpsxBw

- Clouthub https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/ef5d713b-a548-4d52-b3b7-a007cd06b5c1

- Dailymotion https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x98up0o

diytravelreviewbest cell phone servicebest data plan
