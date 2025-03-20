Who Controls the Nukes? The Fight for Global Power | Sean Morgan

With rising global tensions, the question of nuclear control is more urgent than ever. Who really has their finger on the button? The discussion explores how President Trump’s leadership provides a sense of security, while concerns remain over what happens if power shifts. From Cold War tactics to the growing influence of populist leaders, this video examines the geopolitical battle over nuclear weapons, military spending, and the global arms race.





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-great-awakening-americas-turning-point-40k-footview-with-jmc-ep-45-2/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/



