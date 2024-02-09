[Bidan]'s Dilemma

Dementia vs. Criminality

* 4 words will end his political career: “my memory is fine”.

* The special counsel report was far more damaging than criminal charges would have been.

* Merrick Garland’s DOJ is never going to indict Joe (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).





Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 9 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4cdm8o-the-worst-day-of-bidens-atrocious-presidency-ep.-2184-02092024.html