BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fighting broke out in Berlin as antifascist protesters clashed with police ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 6 months ago

 Fighting broke out in Berlin as antifascist protesters clashed with police ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Officers used tear gas to break up the riot. 

Adding:

Сhina shows off REVOLUTIONARY laser camera that spots human faces from low-Earth orbit  

The Chinese device largely outperforms the current best spy cameras, including those manufactured by US Lockheed Martin, media reports.

▪️The camera, recently tested near the remote Qinghai Lake, can spot detailed objects measuring as small as 1.7mm (0.03 inches) from distances exceeding 100km (62 miles).

▪️For comparison, US-made analogues only reach a 20 mm (7.87 inches) resolution at 1.6 km (1 mile). 

▪️The Chinese device is capable of determining the distance to objects with an accuracy of 15.6 mm (0.61 inches).

▪️The characteristics allow China to meticulously scrutinize foreign military satellites or distinguish details as fine as a human face from low-Earth orbit.

A level of detail is 100 TIMES BETTER than what can be seen with the leading spy cameras and telescopes that use lenses, South China Morning Post says.

🔎 How does that work?

▪️The camera’s technology is based on a 103 W wideband laser combined with a real-time digital data processing system.

▪️The scientists split the laser beam across a 4x4 micro-lens array, expanding the system’s optical aperture from 17.2mm (0.68 inches) to 68.8mm (2.71 inches), overcoming the usual tradeoff between the aperture size and the field of vision.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy