Fighting broke out in Berlin as antifascist protesters clashed with police ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Officers used tear gas to break up the riot.

Сhina shows off REVOLUTIONARY laser camera that spots human faces from low-Earth orbit

The Chinese device largely outperforms the current best spy cameras, including those manufactured by US Lockheed Martin, media reports.

▪️The camera, recently tested near the remote Qinghai Lake, can spot detailed objects measuring as small as 1.7mm (0.03 inches) from distances exceeding 100km (62 miles).

▪️For comparison, US-made analogues only reach a 20 mm (7.87 inches) resolution at 1.6 km (1 mile).

▪️The Chinese device is capable of determining the distance to objects with an accuracy of 15.6 mm (0.61 inches).

▪️The characteristics allow China to meticulously scrutinize foreign military satellites or distinguish details as fine as a human face from low-Earth orbit.

A level of detail is 100 TIMES BETTER than what can be seen with the leading spy cameras and telescopes that use lenses, South China Morning Post says.

🔎 How does that work?

▪️The camera’s technology is based on a 103 W wideband laser combined with a real-time digital data processing system.

▪️The scientists split the laser beam across a 4x4 micro-lens array, expanding the system’s optical aperture from 17.2mm (0.68 inches) to 68.8mm (2.71 inches), overcoming the usual tradeoff between the aperture size and the field of vision.