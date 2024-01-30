Take Our Border Back Convoy | Pre Launch Message 1.29.24

We The People Taking Our Border Back review updates for the Convoy starting January 29th in Virgina Beach, culminating in 3 simultaneous rallies on February 3rd in Quemado, Tx, Yuma, AZ and San Ysidro, CA.
WEBSITE DETAILS: https://takeourborderback.com
GIVE SEND GO DONATION LINK: https://www.givesendgo.com/TakeOurBorderBack
Organized by Mission WTP Haggai 28 Trust
