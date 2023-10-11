Gnosticism is men thinking God is too small and men too big.

For men to preach, the faith systems and gospels of men contrary to the one true faith gospel of the kingdom like Christ preached Matt. 4:23. For men to now be in the second coming of the ways of God,with the Sword of the Spirit fighting the good fight of faith against Gnosticism, we had to be in the spiritual dark ages of Gnosticism, not knowing about the ways of God Isa. 55:8ff., and not understanding the subjective truth and pseudo-science limitations of men Jer. 10:23. The times of ignorance God overlooked, but now commands all men everywhere to repent Acts 17:30. It is Gnosticism that we must repent of, Gnosticism we must overcome by being poor in Spirit Matt. 5 just as first century Christians had to overcome during the 43 years of Christian Spiritual warfare Rev. 2, 3; Judas 3!

