American transgender, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will become the official speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the Western audience

She seems to claim that Gonzalo Lira has been captured again by the SBU.

In his latest social media videos Gonzalo had described the torture he had been subjected to by the SBU.

So when this ‘he/she’ describes the SBU as ‘talented and focused’ is she talking about their torture skills? 😡😡😡

Source @LauraAboli

