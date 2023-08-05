American trannie, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will become the official speaker of the AFU for the Western audience

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American transgender, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will become the official speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the Western audience
She seems to claim that Gonzalo Lira has been captured again by the SBU.
In his latest social media videos Gonzalo had described the torture he had been subjected to by the SBU.
So when this ‘he/she’ describes the SBU as ‘talented and focused’ is she talking about their torture skills? 😡😡😡
Source @LauraAboli