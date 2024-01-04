Bivvi Bag Postmortem

I've slept in the Snugpak Special Forces Bivvi Bag every night for almost 2 years, and it's held up surprisingly well. Here's what ultimately went wrong...
https://snugpak.com/products/special-forces-bivvi-bag-wgte
