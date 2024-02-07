© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax | Matt Gaetz: "I've never missed George Santos more" OR Kevin McCarthy even....
Rep. Matt Gaetz reacts to the failed impeachment vote of Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, the likelihood former Representatives George Santos and Kevin McCarthy would have voted for impeachment and more on NEWSMAX'S "Eric Billing The Balance"