She was left on the street twice in a row, she suffered for three days but always sought help

Pitiful Animal





Dec 20, 2023





A resident called us urgently to inform us of a need for help

There was a poor dog lying on the side of the road above

It was very cold outside so the good people were looking for pads

This wasn't much, but it would help her from being cold

She suffered for three days on the street, seeking help, a homeless dog in need of care.

The flies that appeared around her refuse to leave

Because of he foul smell on her body along with the bleeding wounds

She had a very difficult time with the illness that bothered her

We took her to the hospital and waited for the results of the private examination

