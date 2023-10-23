Confusion About the History of the Nation of Israel | Steve Gruber

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Real America's Voice (RAV) | Confusion About the History of the Nation of Israel
With all of the information out there about the rich history of Israel, why is there still so much misinformation surrounding its history?
@RealAmVoice
@stevegrubershow
Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive:
https://rumble.com/v3qcjvj-americas-voice-live-10-19-23.html