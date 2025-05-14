Silenced! The Founders' WAR on Cancel Culture EXPOSED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first step to tyranny is always the same: silence your opposition. Once they take your voice, everything else comes easy. That’s exactly what the British Empire did throughout the American Revolution. Using seditious libel as their legal foundation, they repeatedly attacked the rights to speak, print, and assemble. On this episode, we expose how what we now call cancel culture was nothing new. The Founders lived under it. And they fought back.
Path to Liberty: May 14, 2025