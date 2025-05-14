BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silenced! The Founders' WAR on Cancel Culture EXPOSED!
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
367 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 4 months ago

The first step to tyranny is always the same: silence your opposition. Once they take your voice, everything else comes easy. That’s exactly what the British Empire did throughout the American Revolution. Using seditious libel as their legal foundation, they repeatedly attacked the rights to speak, print, and assemble. On this episode, we expose how what we now call cancel culture was nothing new. The Founders lived under it. And they fought back.

Path to Liberty: May 14, 2025

Keywords
free speechlibertyconstitution1st amendmenthistoryfreedom of speechlibertarianfounders10th amendmentfree pressamerican revolutionfreedom of the pressfreedom of assembly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy