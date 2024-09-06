© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How many poisons can you take in without suffering ill effects?
For more than a century, the population has been subjected to a growing variety and increasing amounts of mass public poisons.
This has been due to the influence and control of a powerful cabal made up of leaders of secretive organizations, think tanks, interlocking corporations and bureaucratic organizations.
