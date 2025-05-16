Prepper Breakfast! Bacon Egg Corn Muffins 😱

🥳 STOP what you're doing... because these muffins just changed my life!!

💥 Bacon. 🥚 Eggs. 🧀 Cheese. In a CORN MUFFIN?!

🎉 No fridge, no fuss, just mix ‘em up, pop ‘em in the oven, and BOOM:

📦 One tray = breakfast all week!

✨ Shelf-stable magic? Oh yeah.

Stick around and I’ll show you how to make these grab-n-go beauties in 30 minutes flat.

Let’s muffin GO!! 🧁🚀

🥓🧁 Want breakfast to make itself while you scroll TikTok? Meet my cheesy, fluffy, bacon egg corn muffins! These babies are soft, sweet, and full of protein. Best part? You can make a whole tray in 30 minutes with just pantry ingredients. No eggs in the fridge? No milk? NO PROBLEM. This is a shelf-stable hack you’re gonna love. 🙌

I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org 🥔 and your official Refrigerator Eliminator. I help busy families make fast, easy, budget meals with nothing but shelf-stable stuff. My family loves grab-and-go breakfasts, so I made a version of our favorite muffins using powdered egg, dried milk, bacon bits, and corn muffin mix. And they turned out SO GOOD. 😍

This recipe makes six jumbo muffins (or 12 regular ones), but you can scale it for a crowd using my free recipe calculator. 💻 Just head to LoadedPotato.org to plan meals, get your grocery list, and even add it all to your Walmart or Amazon cart with one click. Less fridge. More freedom. Let’s muffin gooo! 🚀✨

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/bacon-egg-corn-muffins









