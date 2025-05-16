BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prepper Breakfast! Bacon Egg Corn Muffins 😱
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 4 months ago

🥳 STOP what you're doing... because these muffins just changed my life!!

💥 Bacon. 🥚 Eggs. 🧀 Cheese. In a CORN MUFFIN?!

🎉 No fridge, no fuss, just mix ‘em up, pop ‘em in the oven, and BOOM:

📦 One tray = breakfast all week!

✨ Shelf-stable magic? Oh yeah.

Stick around and I’ll show you how to make these grab-n-go beauties in 30 minutes flat.

Let’s muffin GO!! 🧁🚀

🥓🧁 Want breakfast to make itself while you scroll TikTok? Meet my cheesy, fluffy, bacon egg corn muffins! These babies are soft, sweet, and full of protein. Best part? You can make a whole tray in 30 minutes with just pantry ingredients. No eggs in the fridge? No milk? NO PROBLEM. This is a shelf-stable hack you’re gonna love. 🙌

I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org 🥔 and your official Refrigerator Eliminator. I help busy families make fast, easy, budget meals with nothing but shelf-stable stuff. My family loves grab-and-go breakfasts, so I made a version of our favorite muffins using powdered egg, dried milk, bacon bits, and corn muffin mix. And they turned out SO GOOD. 😍

This recipe makes six jumbo muffins (or 12 regular ones), but you can scale it for a crowd using my free recipe calculator. 💻 Just head to LoadedPotato.org to plan meals, get your grocery list, and even add it all to your Walmart or Amazon cart with one click. Less fridge. More freedom. Let’s muffin gooo! 🚀✨

#BaconEggMuffins #ShelfStableRecipes #BreakfastHack #PantryMeals #LoadedPotatoOrg #NoFridgeNoProblem #EasyMealPrep #GrabAndGoBreakfast

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/bacon-egg-corn-muffins



Want more of this delicious chaos? 👇

 🎯 Head to LoadedPotato.org

 💬 Comment if you need an easy breakfast hack

 📲 Follow me @eatLoadedPotato for more shelf-stable hacks

✨ Pantry magic includes:

 🧀 No fridge? No problem!

 🧂 Only dry goods!

 💸 Budget-friendly AF

 🥳 Easy enough for a third grader (or me when I’m hangry)



https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chili-mac



#ShelfStable #PantryMeals #NoFridgeNoProblem #EmergencyMeals #PrepperPantry #PantryCooking #ShelfStableHacks #FridgeFreeCooking #PantryStaples #CannedFoodRecipes #BreakfastHacks #EasyBreakfast #GrabAndGo #MealPrepMagic #BreakfastMuffins #MakeAheadMeals #QuickBreakfast #ProteinBreakfast #HealthyBreakfastIdeas #BaconEggMuffins #LoadedPotatoOrg #RefrigeratorEliminator #KitchenHacks #BudgetFriendlyMeals #MomLifeMeals #BusyMomHacks #HomeschoolSnacks #ShelfStableSnacks #CookingWithMJ #EasyFamilyMeals


Keywords
emergency foodpowdered milkshelf stable breakfastno fridge mealsbudget friendly mealspantry meal ideasmake ahead breakfastquick breakfast recipekid friendly breakfastbacon egg muffinscornbread muffinsgrab and go breakfastprepper recipespowdered eggseasy breakfast muffinsmj loaded potatooven baked muffinsfamily breakfastno refrigerationlong shelf life foodnon perishable meals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy