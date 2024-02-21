Hamas Will Benefit If...': Israeli Intel Warns Netanyahu Of 'Holy War' Over Al-Aqsa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2024-02-21

Chief of Israel's Shin Bet security service reportedly warned PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers that Israel's war against the Hamas could expand and take on overtones of a religious conflict if restrictions are imposed on the entry of Arab Israelis to the Al-Aqsa compound in Occupied East Jerusalem during the approaching holy month of Ramadhan.