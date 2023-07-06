Dems Meltdown As Affirmative Action Ends: SCOTUS Paves Way For True Equality NOT Based On Race

Stew Peters Show





July 5, 2023





Equal protection under the law and affirmative action cannot co-exist.

Errol Webber, former GOP House candidate from California, joins Stew to talk about the abolition of affirmative action via the United States Supreme Court.

For decades, colleges have systematically discriminated against white and Asian applicants in favor of black and Hispanic ones.

At Harvard University, their admissions department was caught systematically rating Asians as having deficient “personalities” so they could justify rejecting them en masse.

Left wing colleges and universities are now plotting a way to get around the SCOTUS ruling.

One idea is to eliminate test scores which would mean there is no paper trail to prove discrimination.

Progressives are trying to force some colleges to accept mediocre students in an attempt to social engineer their desired outcomes.

Errol Webber came to America from Jamaica in 2002.

Errol experienced a culture shock because of the disruptive behavior from students that went undisciplined.

The American education system must start teaching skill sets again.

2020 and Covid taught us that many people are not prepared to pivot when life comes at them fast.

Parents must take control of their children’s education.

Errol Webber thinks the “Great White Replacement” is real and undermines the U.S. on the world stage.

Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population but make up over 50% of admissions at Harvard.

Anti-white racial discrimination is designed to give gifts to minority communities to control how they vote.

If parents get involved in their children’s education they can break up the school to prison pipeline.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

