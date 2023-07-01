Satanist-Scandal: Swiss TV und Robin Rehmann’s “Satanic Panic”-Series exposed (Kla.TV answers Swiss TV’s threats) | www.kla.tv/26445

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shortly
after Kla.TV’s investigative broadcast “Scandal surrounding Swiss TV (SRF) and
Robin Rehmann’s ‘Satanic Panic’” was aired, a threatening letter by the Legal
department of largest Swiss TV-station “SRF” reached Kla.TV. Why is it suddenly
such an emergency for SRF on a usual Sunday? The revealing broadcast about the
SRF-journalist Robin Rehmann seems to have hit the mark. A lot of substantiated
evidence that he has questionable contacts to Satanist groups and a lot more
speak for it. After a short strategic withdrawal, here is a reupload of the
Kla.TV documentary – including the statement from author Lois Sasek. She rebuts
the unfounded reproaches of SRF. Further revelations in her statement even
increase the importance of this Kla.TV documentary.
