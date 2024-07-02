BATTLE PLANS REVEALED: When Trump wins, here's what the America-hating Left plans to unleash across America

- US domestic war preparations through illegal immigration and weapon caches. (0:03)

- Potential civil war in US after 2020 election. (5:33)

- Left-wing plans for violence against conservatives, including assassination squads and mass slaughter. (11:31)

- Political conspiracy theories and potential for violence. (16:43)

- Potential left-wing violence and extermination of conservatives. (22:19)

- Potential civil war in America, with focus on left-wing extremism and violence. (27:11)

- Election integrity, Second Amendment rights, and selective prosecution. (32:32)

- NLP and hypnosis in politics, with references to Obama and Biden. (36:54)

- Biden's speech, language patterns, and implied assumptions. (43:14)

- Potential civil war and government surveillance. (47:36)

- Health products and free speech platform. (53:27)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/