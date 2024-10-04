2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 179 - Tyranny & War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These two things are not necessarily mutually exclusive. Our "foreign controlled" government fights external wars with other nations and internal wars against it's own people. We will have many examples how our own government that is supposed to protect its people, is actually the people's biggest enemy.
WWIII - as this is being written, are we being the witness to the kinetic start of World War III? We've discussed many times how WWIII is already in progress, but with missiles flying in the middle east, the powder keg could blow at any moment.