Snow Removal | Japanology Plus - S02E68 | NHK World Japan

Exibido originalmente em 20 de Fevereiro de 2018
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Snow Removal
Créditos: Japanology Plus, NHK World Japan
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7mcuuo
Descrição Original do Autor:
Episode Number : 68
Season : 2
Originally Aired : Tuesday, February 20, 2018
In winter, many parts of Japan accumulate massive amounts of snow. While the snow generates significant challenges in daily life, roads, railways, and airports generally keep functioning. This time on Japanology Plus our theme is snow removal. We see ways to tackle the snow and keep everyday life running smoothly throughout the winter. Our guest is Natsuo Numano, who has studied and written about snow-related matters. And in Plus One, safe ways to get snow off a roof.
