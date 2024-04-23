BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Call to Fearlessness and Faith: Peter's Preaching
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
11 views • 04/23/2024

This video is an inspiring sermon focused on the importance of preaching the word of God with boldness, as illustrated through the apostle Peter's transformation and ministry. It emphasizes preaching that is fearless, scriptural, and powered by the Holy Spirit, aiming to instruct, inform, and instigate faith in the listeners. The speaker encourages believers to not only preach with clarity and conviction but also to remain faithful and not to write off those who have strayed, highlighting the significance of redemption and resilience in spreading the gospel. The message concludes with a call to share the word and a reminder of the impactful role believers play in God’s work.

00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction
00:29 Exploring Grace and Redemption
01:06 The Restoration of Peter: A Case Study
01:40 The Power and Purpose of Preaching
04:18 Peter's Bold and Fearless Message
08:04 The Impact of Preaching with Boldness and Spirit
09:54 Lessons from Peter's Transformation
10:57 Closing Thoughts and Encouragement

Keywords
jesus christgracebible studyfaithencouragementspiritual growthredemptionspiritual awakeningchristian faithgospel messagechristian ministryacts of the apostleschristian sermonbiblical teachingbiblical principlesfearlessnessconversion storygod wordpeter preachingreligious inspirationbold preachingpower of the wordfaithful livinggod gracepreaching with boldness
