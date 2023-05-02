BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nicole Tsai on Wayne Dupree’s show: The CCP used the ‘BGY’ plan to infiltrate America
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
8 views • 05/02/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fu2sqd3b8

04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai on Wayne Dupree’s show: The CCP used the ‘BGY’ plan to infiltrate America. Shan Weijian, the mastermind of the CCP’s stealing of 10s of billions of American people's public pension fund, is the CEO of PAG. It's the PAX that has launched lawsuits against Miles Guo over the last 6 years. Judy Chu is a congresswoman, but she has been giving Congressional Award to the CCP’s foreign organization in California to glorify the CCP’s founding anniversary.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/29/2023 妮可接受韦恩·杜普里采访：中共采用‘蓝金黄计划’渗透美国。中共窃取美国人民数百亿公共养老基金的主谋单伟建，是太平联盟的首席执行官。正是太平联盟在过去6年缠诉郭先生。赵美心是个国会议员，但她一直都在给加州的中共组织颁发国会奖章以庆典中共国建国日。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
