“What My President Got Is Way Better!" Not Vip "Royalty " | Ted Provenza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What My President Got Is Way Better! Not VIP—Royalty is a powerful breakdown of Trump’s historic Saudi Arabia visit, trillion-dollar deals, purple carpet treatment, and a vision of peace over war. Learn how this marks a global shift in power, economy, and freedom. Don’t miss this epic moment!
🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6td6lx-global-liquidity-crisis-unpack-the-luggage-n-c-s-w-i-c-the-future-belongs-t.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!
📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza
🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners
🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist
📧 Email: [email protected]
🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net
🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth
🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth
📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth
📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth
💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza
▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial
📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza
🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...
📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow
📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!
#Trump #SaudiArabia #PurpleCarpet #Royalty #TrumpNews #Geopolitics #MiddleEast #PeaceNotWar #GlobalDeals #AmericaFirst #USPolitics #TrillionDollarDeal #OilDeals #AIInvestment #GoldStandard #SilverCoins #EconomicShift #StopEndlessWars #RealMoney #Trump2025 #MAGA #TruthMedia #WakeUpAmerica #DeepState #BIS #Freedom #NoMoreWars #NewMiddleEast #HistoricVisit #TrumpSpeech