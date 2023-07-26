Ten Reasons You Need To Stay In The Game

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
redpilluniversity
Sherri Tenpenny, MD, describes the content of her presentation at the Red Pill Expo, to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. Her message is aimed at truth seekers who are becoming burned out by the many challenges faced when having to overcome disinformation, propaganda, and political corruption, but who know that giving up is not a realistic option. Information about the Red Pill Expo at https://redpillexpo.org/.