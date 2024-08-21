MANNFRED VON CARSTEIN and the Third Vampire War Warhammer Fantasy Lore Overview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
#WarhammerLore #WarhammerFantasy #MannfredVonCarstein
In this video we’ll explore Mannfred Von Carstein's rise to power in Sylvania, and his horrific war against the Empire, as well as going over iconic battles and the epic confrontation at Hel Fenn that marked the conclusion of the Third Vampire War.