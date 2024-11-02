Brighteon Broadcast News WEEKEND ALERT, Nov 2, 2024 - Emergency medical preparedness items you MUST HAVE before post-election CHAOS breaks out

- Most people still have no emergency preparedness gear

- Why everybody needs chlorine dioxide (and where to get it)

- Xylitol nasal spray with grapefruit seed extract

- Iodine for protection against nuclear fallout

- Nicotine and lobelia to protect against foreign proteins

- Antiseptic solutions such as isopropyl alcohol and hydrogen peroxide

- Camping water filters and go bags

- Faraday bags and ballistic gear for kinetic protection

- Interview with Rick Wiles from TruNews

- The infiltration of U.S. politics by Zionism

- The importance of faith and preparedness, and failures of the Church

- Mike Adams Sermon #095 - God's gift of CONSCIOUSNESS - Spawning the multiverse, quantum realities and the power of FREE WILL

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/