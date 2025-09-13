BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Unhinged Caller Repeats 'Charlie Kirk' on AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Voicemail for 30 Seconds
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
96 views • 6 days ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Listen to this crazy lefty who called me last night (September 12, 2025) from a restricted number at 10:13 PM EST and left an approximately 30 second voicemail on my American Patriots Apparel voicemail saying "Charlie Kirk" repeatedly in a creepy and creepier way as the voicemail progresses. These people are NOT well.

🙏 Pray for them. So, many need Jesus now more than ever!

FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country


AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products


💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

Keywords
trendingcharlie kirkamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots apparelviral videostrending videoscharlie kirk shotcharlie kirk shot in the neckcharlie kirk shot and killedcharlie kirk killedcharlie kirk murdercharlie kirk murderedcharlie kirk voicemailunhinged caller charlie kirkamerican patriots apparel prank callunhinged charlie kirk voicemailunhinged charlie kirk vm
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

00:18Unhinged Leftist 'Charlie Kirk' American Patriots Apparel Voicemail

00:48Everything is About to Change, Turn to Jesus Now!

01:07American Patriots for God and Country Outro

