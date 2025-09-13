Unhinged Caller Repeats 'Charlie Kirk' on AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Voicemail for 30 Seconds

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Listen to this crazy lefty who called me last night (September 12, 2025) from a restricted number at 10:13 PM EST and left an approximately 30 second voicemail on my American Patriots Apparel voicemail saying "Charlie Kirk" repeatedly in a creepy and creepier way as the voicemail progresses. These people are NOT well.

🙏 Pray for them. So, many need Jesus now more than ever!

FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country





AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products





💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp





Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️