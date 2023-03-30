Florida Principal Resigns After Sending $100K To Scammer Posing As Elon Musk





The longtime principal of a high-achieving Florida charter school stepped down Tuesday night after she sent $100,000 in school funds to an internet scammer posing as billionaire Elon Musk, according to reports.





Jan McGee, who had led Burns Science and Technology Charter School since its 2011 inception, said someone claiming to be the tech mogul offered to invest millions into the popular STEM school in exchange for an upfront payment.





The school’s skeptical business manager eventually learned of the arrangement and managed to cancel the transaction before the money cleared, according to WESH.





https://nypost.com/2023/03/29/florida-principal-jan-mcgee-resigns-after-sending-100k-to-scammer-posing-as-elon-musk/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral





https://www.wesh.com/article/elon-musk-scam-florida/43467925